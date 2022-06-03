First AEW came for MJF’s roster spot on the official AEW website. Then they took away MJF’s merchandise from AEWShop. Now the promotion continues its “war” with MJF by going to the only place one could go next in a dispute like this; ghosting them on social media.

Only two days after MJF delivered the most famous soliloquy since Hamlet uttered “to be, or not to be, that is the question”, a quick look at their follows will show that AEW has officially unfollowed the “Mensch of the Censch” on Twitter. However, the AEW on TNT account continues to follow MJF as of this writing, while the “Salt of the Earth” continues to follow both accounts.

While this will undoubtedly have some fans questioning what is and isn’t real regarding the situation, most will see this as a continuation of a new storyline kick-started by AEW and MJF this past Wednesday on “AEW Dynamite”, where MJF took numerous shots at AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan, his AEW contract and ex-WWE stars AEW has brought in. Though not captured onscreen, YouTube footage later revealed MJF ran out of the arena after AEW World Champion CM Punk came out to confront him.

To date, AEW has not released any footage of the speech on YouTube or social media, though they did quickly post footage of it during “Dynamite” before deleting it. As also noted, AEW has since removed MJF’s merchandise from their official store and his profile on the AEW roster page, alluding to the possibility that the three-time AEW Dynamite Diamond Ring winner may be on his way out of the promotion.

As of this writing, MJF is not scheduled to appear on “AEW Rampage” tonight or “AEW Dynamite” next Wednesday in Independence, Missouri. Tonight’s “Rampage” in Ontario, California will see The Young Bucks vs. The Lucha Brothers, Keira Hoga vs. Athena in her AEW in-ring debut, and Scorpio Sky defending the TNT Championship against Dante Martin.

