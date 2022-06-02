Along with two other matches, AEW “Rampage” will be headlined by a TNT Championship title defense this Friday.

Scorpio Sky will be putting the belt on the line against Daunte Martin, someone he had a face-to-face encounter with this past weekend at the “Double or Nothing” pay-per-view. Sky admits that Daunte is one of the most skilled high-flyers AEW has to offer, so he’s looking forward to going one-on-one.

We will also see the reigniting of an old feud when The Young Bucks compete in a tag match against The Lucha Bros. The two teams battled for the AEW Tag Team Titles at last September’s “All Out” in a highly praised steel cage match.

We will also see the AEW in-ring debut of Athena! She made a surprise appearance in All Elite Wrestling this past weekend at “Double or Nothing”, and with her sights set on Jade Cargill and the TBS Title, she will start with taking out one of the Baddies, Kiera Hogan.

Full results from AEW “Dynamite” are available at this link!

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]