Eric Bischoff Discusses World Heavyweight Champ Seth Rollins Appearing On WWE NXT

Seth "Freakin" Rollins defeated Bron Breakker to retain the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on "WWE NXT" last Tuesday night. That title clash was Rollins' first match on "NXT" since the summer of 2013. WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff thinks it's "about time" main roster talent started appearing on the "NXT" brand.

"I love seeing that," Bischoff said on the "Strictly Business" podcast. "It's great for the brand. It's great for that developmental talent to be on the show and be a part of something that's growing and [getting] bigger. It'll give everybody confidence. It'll give some talent a chance to learn at a higher level because they're working with more experienced talents. In the case of Bron Breakker, he was in there with Seth Rollins. So I can't think of a negative thing to say about it. It's all positive.

"In terms of can go to the well too often? Sure you can, sure you can. When it's no longer a big deal and a special event, then you've gone to the well too many times. But I think they're a long way from that. I'd love to see, you know, if not monthly, at least every other month, a story playing out on 'NXT' from the main roster. It just makes sense to me. I think the numbers will certainly justify it.