Eric Bischoff Discusses World Heavyweight Champ Seth Rollins Appearing On WWE NXT
Seth "Freakin" Rollins defeated Bron Breakker to retain the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on "WWE NXT" last Tuesday night. That title clash was Rollins' first match on "NXT" since the summer of 2013. WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff thinks it's "about time" main roster talent started appearing on the "NXT" brand.
"I love seeing that," Bischoff said on the "Strictly Business" podcast. "It's great for the brand. It's great for that developmental talent to be on the show and be a part of something that's growing and [getting] bigger. It'll give everybody confidence. It'll give some talent a chance to learn at a higher level because they're working with more experienced talents. In the case of Bron Breakker, he was in there with Seth Rollins. So I can't think of a negative thing to say about it. It's all positive.
"In terms of can go to the well too often? Sure you can, sure you can. When it's no longer a big deal and a special event, then you've gone to the well too many times. But I think they're a long way from that. I'd love to see, you know, if not monthly, at least every other month, a story playing out on 'NXT' from the main roster. It just makes sense to me. I think the numbers will certainly justify it.
'Are we growing that audience now?'
"It makes me wonder — not makes me wonder, but I have to consider, was this a move that's being made in anticipation of rights deals? You know, a television rights deal? Are we growing that audience now? Stunting that audience and growing that audience in order to enhance negotiations or conversations? Likely, right? Kind of makes sense. I would. I'm not sure I know anybody who wouldn't do that. But, we'll see. We'll see if this is a long-term commitment or just a little bit of a short-term strategy."
Aside from Rollins, a small handful of main roster stars have been appearing on "NXT" in recent weeks, including former WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke, Mustafa Ali, and 2019 King of the Ring winner Baron Corbin. In Corbin's case, he is set to challenge Carmelo Hayes for the "NXT" Championship on tonight's episode at the WWE Performance Center.
