Zoey Stark Says She'd Cash In On Rhea Ripley If She Wins 2023 WWE Money In The Bank

Zoey Stark is set to participate in the women's Money in the Bank ladder match this weekend. The former "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champion joins Becky Lynch, Bayley, IYO SKY, Zelina Vega, and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus — who she has been associated with recently — in this year's women's briefcase bout at the Money in the Bank premium live event in London, England. Stark has already decided which champion she would like to face if she manages to climb the ladder and retrieve the prize.

"Rhea Ripley [for the WWE Women's World Championship]," Stark told the "WWE Die Woche" show. "I want to face Rhea. I think we'll have a great match. It'd be fun."

The men's Money in the Bank ladder match is also set to take place this Saturday at The O2 Arena, with Logan Paul, Shinsuke Nakamura, Ricochet, LA Knight, Butch of The Brawling Brutes, LWO's Santos Escobar, and The Judgment Day's Damian Priest all taking part. Stark disclosed which star she would like to see emerge victorious from that bout.

"LA Knight's on fire right now," Stark said. "I got to give it to LA Knight. He's doing such a great job. Everything's getting over. Every single thing that he's doing is getting over, so I feel like it needs to go to LA Knight."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "WWE Die Woche" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Make sure to check out Wrestling Inc. for live coverage of WWE Money in the Bank this Saturday, as well as all the latest news leading into the event.

