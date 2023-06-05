Trish Stratus Leads Zoey Stark To Spot In WWE Money In The Bank Ladder Match

At WWE Night of Champions, Trish Stratus picked up a victory over Becky Lynch thanks to the help of the recent "NXT" call-up Zoey Stark. On Monday night during "Raw," Stratus returned the favor by helping the former "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champion book her spot in the women's Money in the Bank ladder match at Natalya's expense.

Despite being caught in the Sharpshooter, Stark was able to get to the ropes to break the hold. After the action spilled outside, Stratus took advantage of the referee's back being turned by kicking at Natalya's weakened knee. From there, Stark hit the Z-360 and picked up the victory.

Stark now joins a field that already includes Zelina Vega and the aforementioned Lynch, with the latter qualifying earlier that night. However, there is one thing Stark does not share with the other two entrants: This will be her first Money in the Bank Ladder Match.