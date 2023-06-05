Becky Lynch Qualifies For Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match

Becky Lynch had the odds stacked against her Monday night on "WWE Raw," but in the end, she punched her ticket to the O2 Arena in London, England.

Taking on Sonya Deville for a place in the women's Money in the Bank ladder match, Lynch was able to withstand Deville's onslaught while also having to contend with Chelsea Green being in her opponent's corner. If that wasn't enough, Lynch's old friend Trish Stratus — along with Zoey Stark — appeared on the entrance stage during the match as well. That wasn't enough to knock "The Man" off her game, though, as she connected with the Manhandle Slam before picking up the pinfall.

Lynch joins a field that for now, only includes Zelina Vega. That said, Stark will have the opportunity to join them when she takes on Natalya in their own qualifying match later this evening.

Despite all of her championships, there is one thing Lynch still hasn't done: win the women's Money in the Bank ladder match. She'll be looking to change that when WWE travels to London on July 1.