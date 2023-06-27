LA Knight On When He Knew He Was Over With WWE Crowds

LA Knight will participate in this year's men's Money in the Bank ladder match. Knight is set to join Shinsuke Nakamura, Logan Paul, Santos Escobar, Butch, Ricochet, and Damian Priest in that briefcase bout at the Money in the Bank premium live event this Saturday. Heading into this weekend's show in London, England, Knight has spoken about his gimmick getting over and when he first started to notice the significant reactions he was receiving.

"It was back in March, we were in DC, Sheamus and Drew [McIntyre] were in the ring, and then all of sudden that music hit and I walked out and remember it just kind of hit me and I was like, 'That's different,'" Knight said on the "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" podcast. "But I was just thinking to myself, I was like, 'Ah. They probably know I'm from up the road. Hagerstown is like an hour away. Maybe enough of them know.'

"Then we went to Pittsburgh the next week, and we went to New York the week after that, and everywhere we went beyond there just continued to pick up more and more, and I was just like, 'Okay, well, I guess it's not. I'm not from New York, I'm not from Pittsburgh, so maybe it's not that.' And since then, it's just kind of picked up.

"LA got to a fever pitch, obviously. Hell, Triple H was out there doing a presser in Saudi Arabia, and he's getting interrupted, so something's happening. I don't know why, and maybe I don't even wanna know why, but for some reason or another, the people are demanding it."

