Becky Lynch Explains WWE Money In The Bank Match To TODAY Show Cast

Becky Lynch is set to join Bayley, IYO SKY, Zelina Vega, Zoey Stark, and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus in this Saturday's Money in the Bank ladder match for the women's briefcase. The former "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion appeared on the TODAY Show with her husband and reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins earlier and explained the rules of the Money in the Bank ladder match to the cast.

"It's essentially a chance to get a title match at any moment," Lynch said. "So your champion could be down and out. For example, Seth could be down and out, I could cash in on him if I won and then be the next champion."

"It's a ladder match," Lynch added. "So there's many ladders dotted around the ring. The object of the game is to climb the ladder, unhook the briefcase, and then you win. Sounds easier said than done."

Lynch has competed in four Money in the Bank ladder matches throughout her career so far, but she has never won the briefcase. Lynch's most recent appearance in a Money in the Bank ladder match came last year, where Liv Morgan captured the prize — Morgan went on to successfully cash in her title opportunity on then-"SmackDown" Women's Champion Ronda Rousey that same night. "The Man" earned the right to participate in this year's ladder match by defeating Sonya Deville in a Money in the Bank qualifying match earlier this month.

