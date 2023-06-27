Backstage Update On Bron Breakker & WWE Fallout From Rick Steiner Comments

WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner came under fire in April when Impact Wrestling star Gisele Shaw called him out for allegedly making transphobic remarks toward her at a WrestleCon signing. After initially ignoring the insults, Shaw confronted Steiner with witnesses nearby. WrestleCon issued an apology to Shaw for the incident, while Impact Wrestling and a number of her colleagues also put out statements in support of "The Quintessential Diva."

Fightful Select is now reporting that there is no heat from WWE towards Steiner's son Bron Breakker and that they won't be holding his father's behavior against him. It was also noted that Breakker has not displayed any character issues since joining WWE in 2021. Despite that, Steiner is not expected to appear on WWE programming anytime soon as a result of the incident.

Steiner made a few WWE appearances in 2022. After celebrating Breakker's first "NXT" title win in January, Rick was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame alongside his brother Scott in April. Mere days later, Steiner was shown being kidnapped by Joe Gacy on "NXT" to set up Gacy's feud with Breakker.

Breakker was recently asked during an interview to comment on the situation. The former "NXT" Champion stated that he can't speak for his father and that his father's comments are not a reflection of himself or what he stands for.

The 25-year-old remains a top "NXT" star after dropping the title to Carmelo Hayes in April and subsequently turning heel. Just last week, Breakker challenged Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.