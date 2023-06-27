Eric Bischoff Has Harsh Words For Jungle Boy Jack Perry About Forbidden Door 2023

"Jungle Boy" Jack Perry showcased an edgier side of his personality at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, when he officially turned heel by attacking his tag team partner HOOK. While he made Taz so angry he had to leave commentary for the rest of the pay-per-view, it appears that Perry wasn't able to make a believer out of Eric Bischoff. The former WCW boss took to social media during the event to tweet, "Jungle Boy couldn't crack an egg with a hammer. WTF? @83Weeks #ForbiddenDoor." During the latest "83 Weeks," Bischoff elaborated on that, making it clear he was less than impressed by Perry's performance against Sanada.

"He just didn't look believable to me. So much so that it actually, I don't want to say it made me embarrassed to be a wrestling fan, but he was out of place, he should not have been on that show," Bischoff said. "I can't put my finger on it but he looked non-interested, is the way I felt about it." Perry competed for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship at Forbidden Door, but Bischoff didn't think his performance made sense on the night. The live reactions weren't as loud throughout that particular match until the heel turn, but it was Perry's body of work that Bischoff didn't enjoy.

"The forearms and some of the things he was laying in there looked like he was trying not to make contact," Bischoff said. "I hope it was just an off night because if that's an example of some of his best work and him getting up for a major show in front of a huge audience, I don't know man."

