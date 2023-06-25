Jungle Boy Turns Heel On HOOK After Losing IWGP World Title Match At Forbidden Door

Jack Perry might not have won his IWGP World Heavyweight Title Match against SANADA, but the former AEW World Tag Team Champion was all anyone could talk about following the match.

Jungle Boy was being consoled by his friend and tag partner HOOK after the loss to champion SANADA when Perry suddenly leveled HOOK with a lariat, much to the shock of fans in Toronto, Ontario, Canada's Scotiabank Arena. Perry then picked up HOOK's FTW Title and threw it to the ground before goading the crowd into more boos.

One of AEW's "Four Pillars," Perry had been rumored to be turning heel at some point, as there have been suggestions over the past few months that the son of the late Luke Perry has been tempted by the dark side, most notably nearly attacking Darby Allin with the AEW World Championship during AEW Double or Nothing. The turn makes narrative sense — Jungle Boy had previously vowed to win championship gold before the end of 2023, and with two world title losses under his belt, the FTW Championship might be his best hope.