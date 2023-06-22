Jungle Boy Jack Perry Rumored To Be Turning Heel In AEW

On the latest edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer said that "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry is set to turn heel, but will it happen when he faces SANADA for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door this weekend? While the journalist could have been acting on assumption instead of insider information, Perry has teased an imminent turn in recent weeks.

On the June 14 edition of "AEW Dynamite," Perry asked his new best friend, HOOK, to be in his corner at this weekend's pay-per-view. However, the rising star's tone and promo delivery revealed a change in attitude, suggesting that he's been harboring sinister motives. Furthermore, at this year's AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view, Perry looked set to attack Darby Allin with the AEW World Championship, but nothing came of it in the end.

Some AEW fans expect Perry to turn heel in the near future as well, noting that a feud with HOOK could be on the cards. "Think he's definitely turning on HOOK, just a question of timing really," Redditor Honest_Feature_3632 speculated. "If they wanted to they could stretch it out and have Jack go for one more title and fall short before he finally turns."

Elsewhere, Disco Inferno called for Perry to join the dark side on a recent episode of "Keepin' It 100." The former WCW star believes that a heel turn could help him discover more of his personality, stating that he's quite vanilla as a babyface.

"Jack Perry is like a kid that sits at the back of the class and doesn't want to get bothered, not speak and I don't know," Inferno noted. "Give him a manager and turn him heel and see what happens, unleash some personality because he's very boring."