Why Eric Bischoff Says Sting Should Retire At AEW All In — But Thinks He Won't

There's been plenty of talk lately about Sting's impending retirement. While no date or opponent has been set for "The Icon," wrestling fans and pundits continue to weigh in with their thoughts on how he should wrap up his career. During a recent episode of "83 Weeks," Eric Bischoff shared why he thinks Sting should retire at AEW All In this August.

"No, I don't think he will [retire this year] because I think Tony will convince Sting to stick around a little longer if that's what Tony wants, and I understand that," Bischoff said. "Personally, I'd like to see Sting retire because, first of all, he's going to be in front of 65,000-70,000 people [at Wembley Stadium]. If you're going to put a period at the end of the last sentence in the last chapter of your career, go out big."

Bischoff added, "And I don't know that he'll get an opportunity, maybe, but I don't know that he'll get another opportunity to go out in front of a crowd that big. That would be special. If I was Sting, that's what I would want for my career, but then again, Sting's doing it because Sting loves to perform. He loves to get out there and it's hard to give that up."

Sting has made it clear that he intends to end his in-ring career in AEW, however, he stated during the Forbidden Door media scrum that he isn't planning to retire at All In at Wembley Stadium. AEW President Tony Khan has also said that he will let Sting wrestle as long as he wants and that he'll make Sting's last match an important event.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "83 Weeks" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.