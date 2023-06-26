Sting Comments On Prospective Retirement, Says Last Match Won't Be At Wembley Stadium

AEW star Sting knows that his in-ring retirement is coming soon, but doesn't have a date set for his last time in the ring.

Sting was asked in the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door post-show media scrum if he will be wrestling at AEW's next pay-per-view All In, and also if he has a date set for his retirement.

"I have not decided on a date. For sure, a lot of people have wondered if I will retire in Wembley [the venue of All In], that would be very cool, but I don't see that happening. I think I'm going to continue on," stated Sting.

The legendary pro wrestler also revealed that AEW President Tony Khan has told him he can wrestle for however long he wants.

"Tony [Khan] has kinda been in my ear a little bit here and there saying, 'Steve [Sting's real name], you can stay as long as you want.' So, you know, I'm not sure how long that'll be, but like I said a few months ago, show time is just about over," said the Hall of Famer.

The veteran star also said that he's looking forward to returning to London, England, recalling that he played the Joker Sting character the last time he wrestled there and that the fans loved it. At AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, Sting teamed with Darby Allin and Tetsuya Naito to defeat the trio of Chris Jericho, Minoru Suzuki, and Sammy Guevara.

In previous interviews, Sting had said that he will be retiring soon and stated that his tag team partner, Darby Allin, will be involved in his retirement match. The 64-year-old won't wrestle a singles match and wants fans to be entertained in his final match. His current contract with AEW is rumored to expire sometime this year.