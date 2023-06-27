AEW Announces MJF And Adam Cole Segment For Wednesday's Dynamite

If the early days of summer have taught anyone anything, it's that AEW World Champion MJF and Adam Cole do not like each other. That makes it awkward, then, that the duo, who wrestled to a time-limit draw just weeks ago, will be tag team partners in AEW's upcoming Blind Eliminator Tag Team tournament, with the winning team getting a shot at the AEW World Tag Team Champions.

With more teams yet to be announced for the tournament, however, it at least gives time for Cole and MJF to try to get on the same page. And according to an announcement by AEW on Twitter, they'll attempt to do so tomorrow night on "Dynamite," when fans will hear from both men.

We'll hear from the unlikely team of #AEW World Champion @the_mjf & his Blind Eliminator Tournament Tag partner @adamcolepro TOMORROW on #AEWDynamite LIVE from Hamilton, Ontario! Don't miss Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @tbsnetwork! pic.twitter.com/qrBLGYdANM — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 27, 2023

While it has only been a week since fans last saw Cole, it at least confirms that the AEW star is in good health following a weekend when he reportedly fell ill prior to AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. As a result of the illness, he was unable to compete at the pay-per-view, where he was scheduled to take on former NJPW Strong Openweight Champion "Filthy" Tom Lawlor in singles action.

As for MJF, the world champ was seen at Forbidden Door, successfully defending his gold against New Japan Pro-Wrestling legend Hiroshi Tanahashi. The victory kicks off a busier than usual week for MJF, who in addition to that match and his segment with Cole tomorrow night, will be in action on "Collision" this Saturday night. His opponent has yet to be determined.