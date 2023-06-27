Why Jake The Snake Roberts Calls Stone Cold Steve Austin A Bigger Star Than Hulk Hogan

Conversations like "Mount Rushmore of Wrestling" or "Top Five Best Wrestlers" obfuscate the fact that there is only room at the top for one. It is impossible to name more than one person, place, thing, etc. "the best." This makes questions like "Who is better? Hulk Hogan or Steve Austin?" a tough bit of gristle to chew on.

"Austin [is a bigger star than Hogan]," Jake "The Snake" Roberts said on "The Snake Pit," answering that very question. When prodded by his co-host, Roberts said that what set Austin apart from Hogan was "his popularity and what he can do in the ring."

Roberts not only cited Austin's versatility in the ring but also Austin's ability to get "right back at it" in his match against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38, which saw Austin return to the ring after 19 years in retirement. While Austin made a triumphant return in 2022, it doesn't look like "The Texas Rattlesnake" is set to return to WWE in any kind of official capacity, saying last month that he had no desire to return to the live touring schedule that professional wrestling requires.

"I worked my ass off, I put my body on the line, and I ran hard," Austin said. "And now I'm at the place where I'm still living life."

The WWE Hall of Famer is open to entertaining "business offers" but is mostly enjoying racing motorbikes and his burgeoning beer business, which has seen three different brands of beer from El Segundo Brewing Company hit the market.

