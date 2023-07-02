Eric Bischoff Explains Why WWE Will Never Have A Relationship With NJPW Like AEW Does

As the man who played a key role in repairing WCW's working relationship with NJPW in the early- and mid-1990s, Eric Bischoff knows a thing or two about doing business with the Japanese wrestling promotion. In a recent episode of his "Strictly Business" podcast, Bischoff was asked if he could envisage WWE co-hosting events with NJPW in the future, in the same vein as AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.

"No," Bischoff responded emphatically. "Because they don't need it. What benefit would that provide to WWE? For the same reason that the numbers [AEW viewership figures] reflect a lack of interest among the hardest of hardcore wrestling fans that pretty much makes up the AEW Dynamite audience. If they're not interested, why would WWE be interested in bringing in New Japan talent and integrating them into their show, knowing the audience just doesn't care."

Bischoff argued that if NJPW talent were to be "integrated storyline-wise" and not just brought in for the purposes of "a dream match," the chances of audiences caring about NJPW talents would receive a significant boost.

"If the audience gets a chance to know the talents from New Japan or anywhere else, then yeah, I can see it," Bischoff added. "But I just don't see it happening — there's no real upside for WWE. Also, they can't license merchandise of the foreign talents, so there's really no business upside at all."

Bischoff was then asked about WWE's rumored plans to begin "NXT Japan" similar to the planned "NXT Europe" and whether WWE sinking its teeth into a Japanese developmental show could lead to a working relationship with NJPW. "Nope. Why would New Japan do that?" Bischoff asked. "If WWE has its sights set on Japan and wants to create its own promotion, why would New Japan want to help them with that? In essence, WWE would be breaking into a closed market. Why would New Japan help them do that? I wouldn't."