AEW Dynamite Ratings Up For Forbidden Door Go-Home Show

With this week's episode of "AEW Dynamite" not just being the "go-home" show for Forbidden Door, but also the first episode since both CM Punk's return and the season finale for a top non-sports competitor "Vanderpump Rules," the Nielsen ratings for the show were going to be worth examining closely. So, how did it do?

According to reporting from the Pro Wrestling Torch as well as Wrestlenomics on both their Twitter and Patreon pages, the June 21 "Dynamite" averaged 902,000 viewers overall across its two hours on TBS (up eight percent from last week), approximately 436,000 of which were in the "key demo" most valued by advertisers, adults aged 18 to 49 (up 11 percent from the week prior). The latter figure translates to a 0.33 rating in P18-49, which is identical to that of the debut of "AEW Collision" this past Saturday night.

That key demo rating is the highest for "Dynamite" in four months, going back to the February 22 episode. Meanwhile, as of this writing, ShowbuzzDaily's rankings of Wednesday's cable originals have not yet been published, but "Dynamite," which ranked third last week, is expected to be at or near the top of the list thanks to the end of "Vanderpump Rules" on Bravo.

For a more extensive picture, the Wrestlenomics Patreon page tracks how "Dynamite" did in various demographics in relation to the median of the prior four weeks' numbers. By that metric, most of the movement in either direction was within Nielsen's stated ten-percent margin of error. There were two exceptions, both of which were good news for AEW: Women aged 35 to 49 were up 16 percent over the median, while men in the same age group were up 16 percent.