WWE Hall Of Famer Sgt. Slaughter Opens Up About Lacey Evans & The Cobra Clutch

After losing to Zelina Vega in a Money in the Bank qualifying match on the June 2 episode of "WWE SmackDown," Lacey Evans was called out on Twitter by Sgt. Slaughter's daughter for using Slaughter's signature Cobra Clutch. Evans would respond by stating that she respects Slaughter but wouldn't be afraid of fighting his daughter.

Slaughter himself has now addressed the situation in a new interview with Sportskeeda. From his perspective, he wishes WWE would have asked for permission first.

"I would think the writer or somebody would call me up and say, 'Hey, you mind if we use the Cobra Clutch?' or maybe call it something else," Slaughter said. "DiBiase brought it in, and when I was gone with 'G.I. Joe,' he used it as The Million Dollar Dream... She could have maybe come up with another name of it, but just to call it the Cobra Clutch..."

Slaughter added, "I had to end up using the Camel Clutch when I came back because DiBiase was using my hold, so I asked Khosrow [The Iron Sheik], I said, 'Is it okay if I use your move?' 'Oh yes, Sarge, it would be an honor for you to use that.' That's the way the business was, you respected your talent and the people that you worked with. I would never have used it unless he would have said, 'Yes, go ahead and use it,' because he's the one that made it famous."

Evans has been using the Cobra Clutch since she returned with a militarized gimmick in January, although she's only had a handful of matches since then. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T previously weighed in on the situation and sided with Evans, noting that Slaughter doesn't have a say in what she does with her gimmick.