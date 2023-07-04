Zak Zodiac Discusses The Difficulties Of Breaking Out Of A Famous Wrestling Family

Zak Zodiac is the brother of former WWE talent and current All Elite Wrestling star Saraya. The two siblings' relationship was highlighted in the "Fighting with My Family" film that was released in 2019. Although Zodiac — who regularly performs on the independent circuit in Europe — has had tryouts with WWE in the past, he has never signed for a major promotion. Zodiac discussed if it bothers him always being referred to as Saraya's brother.

"You know what? At the beginning, yeah," Zodiac said on the "Talk is Jericho" podcast. "But now I'm never gonna get away from that. She's a worldwide megastar. And yeah, everyone's always like, 'Are you the brother of Paige or Saraya?' And I'm like, 'Yeah. That's me. I don't have a name.'"

Zodiac also spoke about his brother Roy Knight — who often performs for the Knight family's World Association of Wrestling promotion in Norwich, England — being one of the hottest performers on the independent circuit in the United Kingdom when he was coming up.

"Once you start getting to sort of '05, '06, you had people like FWA [Frontier Wrestling Alliance] coming in, which at that point my brother was so hot on the indy scene," Zodiac said. "It was really hard to try and get on these shows because my brother was [the] top dog."