Tony Khan Talks AEW Fans' Response To CM Punk's Return

CM Punk now has three matches under his belt since returning from injury on June 17. After returning in his hometown of Chicago to a big pop, the two-time AEW World Champion wasn't as warmly welcomed at "AEW Collision" and Forbidden Door in Toronto.

During a recent appearance on "Busted Open," co-host Mickie James asked AEW President Tony Khan if he was surprised by Punk's reactions changing based on the city.

"I wasn't surprised about that at all given that we were in Canada and given some of the things that happened in the lead-up to the show, in particular, since the last time he wrestled," Khan said. "So I think as we go on the road, we're going to get a lot of great responses. But just like a sports team, it depends on where you're at. Some sports teams are really popular in home cities, and then when they go on the road, it depends. Definitely, I thought this was like a road game for him, and he did great."

Khan also noted that he's used to the idea of people getting different reactions based on location because of his work in the football industry. Looking forward, though, Khan thinks that Punk advancing in the Owen Hart Cup tournament sets up a lot of excitement ahead of this Saturday's "Collision" with three other first-round matches including Samoa Joe vs. Roderick Strong, Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Dustin Rhodes, and Ricky Starks vs. Juice Robinson. The rest of the tournament will play out in Canada with the finals taking place on the July 15 episode of "Collision."

