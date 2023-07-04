Why Mick Foley Didn't Think WWE Hell In A Cell Match Was A Big Deal At First

Mick Foley's epic Hell in a Cell bout against The Undertaker is one of the most talked about matches in wrestling history, but Mick Foley doesn't recall it being a hit straight away, despite the shock value and crazy reactions on the night. "I remember thinking, 'No it wasn't that big a deal because it wasn't treated like it was in the immediate aftermath,'" he said on "Foley Is Pod." A big reason Foley recalls that is because of an appearance he did the following weekend where, despite having literally put his body on the line as nobody had before in the business, other people proved to be more popular than him.

"I'm not picking on Sable, because she was super over and really deserving of being in the Hall Of Fame," Foley prefaced. "She had about three to four times the line that I did. I thought that it was digested and forgotten, digested and spit out and forgotten. Instead, I think in part because there was no social media, it was allowed to grow in stature as time went by." Foley admitted he was always realistic in terms of how he analyzed his place in the business during a time when the WWE roster was jam-packed with stars. However, no matter how he looks at it with his critical eye, there's no denying that the match has had a lasting legacy that few can compare to.

"I felt that Mankind character was flat, it wasn't over," Foley said about that time in his career. "I knew when things were working and when they weren't, I didn't get the feeling in the aftermath that that match had meant anything and I am glad that I was wrong."

