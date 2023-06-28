Tiffany Stratton On How Much Of Herself Is In Her WWE Character

Tiffany Stratton is currently on top of the "WWE NXT" women's division as the reigning "NXT" Women's Champion. Despite her busy schedule, she took some time out to speak with Ryan Satin on a new episode of "Out of Character" to share more about the woman behind the persona.

"I'm excited to show people my real personality, I guess," Stratton said. "I mean, Tiffany is kind of me, just turned up a little bit, but this I feel like I can just be authentic and myself... I would say a lot of it is kind of just my inner thoughts. It's just me actually saying it [laughs]. I just take what I think and turn it up a bunch of notches."

Stratton confirmed that she does get easily annoyed in real life, which actually is a positive when it comes to portraying her character.

"Yeah, I'm a very irritable person. It's not a good trait to have, but I guess it is for the character of Tiffany Stratton," she said. When asked how she would describe her off-screen personality, Stratton responded, "I would say I'm very chill. I don't need a lot to be content. I just need Tik Tok, a good meal in front of me, a good TV show, and I'm content. I will lay in bed all day watching Tik Tok, eating food, watching TV. It's really simple for me."

The 24-year-old is coming up on two years with WWE after signing a developmental contract in August 2021. She made her televised debut by the end of that year and has since had feuds with Sarray, Wendy Choo, Indi Hartwell, and most recently, Thea Hail.

