Tommy Dreamer On Why Paul Heyman Is The Greatest Wrestling Manager Of All Time

Tommy Dreamer and Paul Heyman have not always seen eye to eye. The former ECW promoter had a less-than-stellar reputation as a boss, but as a pro wrestling manager, Dreamer believes that Heyman is second to none.

"People will say Bobby Heenan, and I know Paul would say Bobby Heenan is the greatest manager of all time," Dreamer said on the latest "Busted Open Radio." "Statistically, it has to be Paul."

Dreamer expressed that a case can be made for the legendary Arnold Skaaland, who managed both Bruno Sammartino and Bob Backlund, but believes that Heyman has Skaaland beat statistically.

"Paul had three world champions," Dreamer explained, as Heyman managed Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns during their dominant reigns as WWE and WWE Universal Champions, "and this is a debate that can be ended due to statistics in pro wrestling, which is unheard of, because we all wanna talk about our favorites. But I would say Paul is the greatest manager of all time."

Heyman recently tooted his own horn, calling Roman Reigns an unprecedented success as a champion, comparing the gross revenue that Reigns has generated to past champions — including those that had been managed by Skaaland and Heenan.

""Steve Austin didn't hold the title for 1,000 days," Heyman said. "John Cena didn't hold the title for 1,000 days. The Rock didn't hold the title for 1,000 days."