WWE NXT Ratings Back Down To Usual Levels For Second Week Of Gold Rush

Last week, the first of two Gold Rush-branded episodes of "WWE NXT" drew the developmental show's best ratings in years, thanks to Seth Rollins' main event World Heavyweight Championship defense against Bron Breakker. This week, though featuring a main roster talent in Baron Corbin and more title matches, didn't have the same level of star power. In light of that, how did the show do?

According to ShowBuzzDaily, as well as Wrestlenomics on their Twitter and Patreon pages, the June 27 "NXT" averaged 622,000 viewers (down 20% from last week), approximately 220,000 of which were in the "key demo" most valued by advertisers, adults aged 18 to 49 (down 28% from the week prior). The latter figure translates to a 0.17 rating in 18 to 49, which earned "NXT" second place among ShowBuzzDaily's rankings of Tuesday's cable originals, matching last week's ranking despite the drop in viewership. First place went to MTV's "Love & Hip Hop Atlanta," which edged out "NXT" past the second decimal place, as it also scored a 0.17.

For a more extensive picture, the Wrestlenomics Patreon page tracks how "NXT" did in various demographics in relation to the median of the prior four weeks' numbers. By that metric, most of the movement in either direction was within Nielsen's stated 10% margin of error. The exceptions were women aged 18 to 34 with a 35% loss, men aged 17 to 34 with a 17% gain, women aged 35-49 with a 14% gain, and men aged 35 to 49 with a 12% loss.