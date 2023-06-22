WWE NXT Viewership Sees Huge Increase For Seth Rollins Vs. Bron Breakker

WWE loaded up Tuesday's "WWE NXT," the first episode since NBA and NHL playoffs ended, with a main event of Seth Rollins defending his World Heavyweight Championship against Bron Breakker. Of late, "NXT" has been showing positive ratings momentum, and last week's show, which aired opposite the Stanley Cup-clinching game, held steady nonetheless, only dropping week-over-week within Nielsen's 10% margin of error. So with less competition, how did the first of two back-to-back "Gold Rush" specials do?

According to ShowBuzzDaily, as well as Wrestlenomics on both their Twitter and Patreon pages, the June 20 "NXT" averaged 773,000 viewers (up 33% from last week), approximately 300,000 of which were in the "key demo" most valued by advertisers, adults aged 18 to 49 (up 46% from the week prior). The latter figure translates to a 0.23 rating in 18 to 49, which earned "NXT" second place in ShowBuzzDaily's rankings of Tuesday's cable originals, the highest ranking in the show's near-four year run on USA Network. Even factoring in broadcast prime time, "NXT" was still in the top ten, as including those shows bumped it down to ninth place. This was the highest overall viewership for "NXT" since April 20, 2021, and the highest viewership in the key demo since a Halloween Havoc-branded show on October 28, 2020.

For a more extensive picture, the Wrestlenomics Patreon page tracks how "NXT" did in various demographics in relation to the median of the prior four weeks' numbers. By that metric, the news was universally positive, with every tracked demographic gaining at least 23% from the median. The biggest percentage increase came in men aged 18 to 49 at 50%, followed by both adults aged 25 to 54 and adults aged 35 to 49 at 48%, female viewers aged 12 to 34 at 46%, and adults aged 18 to 49 at 41%. The smallest relative increase came in the demo with the biggest share of the "NXT" audience, adults aged 50+, which saw a 23% jump.