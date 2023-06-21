Tommy Dreamer Has High Praise For Seth Rollins & Bron Breakker After WWE NXT

This week's episode of "WWE NXT" featured a massive main event that saw Bron Breakker challenge Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. In the lead-up, "Busted Open" co-host Tommy Dreamer hailed it as the biggest main event in "NXT" history. Now on the latest episode, Dreamer provided his thoughts on how it played out.

"Thought the match was awesome. Really enjoyed it," Dreamer said. "Thought it was a great showing for Seth Rollins. I don't think Seth Rollins has had a bad match since he's been called up to the main roster. Again, solid match. Loved that they had a definitive finish. Bron Breakker had an excellent showing for himself."

Dreamer also said he's enjoyed the crossover from main roster stars, noting Rollins' backstage interactions with Nathan Frazer and "NXT" Champion Carmelo Hayes, as well as Baron Corbin's segment with Hayes on Tuesday's episode. Dave LaGreca then asked Dreamer if he believes Breakker was able to "get over" despite losing.

Dreamer responded, "Yes, and even in losing, as a great heel Bron Breakker can get over, you can also continue the storyline if you wanted to. Being a bit of a thorn in his side. I don't see him joining The Judgment Day, but there could be more. Like Mickie said, it was a nice taste to see what we're going to get in the future... It was a hell of a main event, and it shows that Bron Breakker can be a hell of a main event roster player. We've seen him be a main event player in 'NXT,' and eventually he will be called up to the main roster."

