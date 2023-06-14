Tommy Dreamer On Seth Rollins Vs Bron Breakker As Biggest Match In WWE NXT History

Last night's "WWE NXT" saw WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins respond to the challenge laid out by Bron Breakker, confirming a title match between the two on next week's show. Today on "Busted Open Radio," Tommy Dreamer had positive things to say about the storyline, and the performances of both men.

"I really liked Bron Breakker," Dreamer said. "I liked Bron Breakker's look, his beard. The darkened lights. I liked how during his kind of mission statement, out came his foe that he had hurt, and that little bit of business got interrupted then eventually by Seth Rollins. I enjoyed it. I think it will be a very, very good match. I enjoyed Seth's explanation. Seth's just kind of like, 'You know how it works here. I don't need to do this, but you know what? I'm gonna do this, because I was just like you.'"

Rollins was the very first holder of the "WWE NXT" Championship, the title that Breakker lost on April 1 to Carmelo Hayes. After last night, Breakker now has a shot at the new WWE World Heavyweight Championship won by Rollins.