Tommy Dreamer On Seth Rollins Vs Bron Breakker As Biggest Match In WWE NXT History
Last night's "WWE NXT" saw WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins respond to the challenge laid out by Bron Breakker, confirming a title match between the two on next week's show. Today on "Busted Open Radio," Tommy Dreamer had positive things to say about the storyline, and the performances of both men.
"I really liked Bron Breakker," Dreamer said. "I liked Bron Breakker's look, his beard. The darkened lights. I liked how during his kind of mission statement, out came his foe that he had hurt, and that little bit of business got interrupted then eventually by Seth Rollins. I enjoyed it. I think it will be a very, very good match. I enjoyed Seth's explanation. Seth's just kind of like, 'You know how it works here. I don't need to do this, but you know what? I'm gonna do this, because I was just like you.'"
Rollins was the very first holder of the "WWE NXT" Championship, the title that Breakker lost on April 1 to Carmelo Hayes. After last night, Breakker now has a shot at the new WWE World Heavyweight Championship won by Rollins.
Dreamer on the Future of NXT
Dreamer also briefly spoke about the current direction of "NXT" at large. According to the ECW legend, he's noticed some of the recent changes, and the future of the brand is bright.
"[I] enjoyed everything I saw last night in the promo, in the build, and it will perhaps be one of the biggest matches in NXT," Dreamer continued. "I don't know if there will be any bigger, or if there have been any bigger in the sense of, 'Here comes the world champion, gonna defend his title against someone down in NXT.' And they've talked about the crossovers on, what? A public conference call about the future of WWE? We're seeing it. I'm enjoying it. I'm enjoying a lot of what I saw in NXT last night."
In addition to the Rollins-Breakker storyline, last night's "NXT" featured Mustafa Ali teaming up with Tyler Bate and Wes Lee to take on Schism, Roxanne Perez wrestling Tatum Paxley, and Baron Corbin facing Ilja Dragunov to become the number one contender for the "NXT" Championship — a match Corbin won.
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.