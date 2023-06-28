Carmelo Hayes Invites WWE Money In The Bank Winner To Challenge Him For NXT Title

"NXT" Champion Carmello Hayes was brought into WWE with high hopes from Paul "Triple H" Levesque and Shawn Michaels, and as champion Hayes has been doing his darndest to prove the executives right. In an interview on "WWE's The Bump," Hayes continued to show the confidence that caught peoples' eye in the first place.

"I invite anyone to come to 'NXT' and challenge me for my 'NXT' Championship," Hayes said, noting that he's beaten a lot of the wrestlers in this year's men's Money in the Bank ladder match. "All those guys are phenomenal, talented guys ... I'm accepting the challenge. I'm open to whoever. When I shoot I don't miss, and if they want to come at me, take your best shot."

Hayes' tag partner, manager, and confidant Trick Williams chuckled at the statement, going on to examine this year's lineup for the men's Money in the Bank match.

"He was saying he beat a lot of those guys and I saw more than I realized," Williams said. "We been doing this a long time."

Hayes is fresh off defending his "NXT" Championship against Baron Corbin on last night's "NXT Gold Rush" special. Hayes has been champion since April when he bested Bron Breakker, ending his nearly yearlong reign.

Despite beating a number of this year's Money in the Bank participants, Hayes has yet to be called up to WWE's main roster. Hayes has said that doesn't bother him as he wants to do his best wherever he's employed, saying, "My time is my time, and when my time comes, that's when I'll go."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "WWE's The Bump" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.