Konnan Teases Lucha Show On Major Network: 'Lucha Underground Was Just An Appetizer'

Konnan has seemingly done it all in the world of professional wrestling, but the head booker of Mexico's AAA promotion is still considering ways to achieve one of his last dreams before he calls it a career.

"The only two things that I have left to do in the business that I really want to do is, number one, come to the United States and be able to show Lucha Libre on a grand stage," Konnan said in a Haus of Wrestling on Inside The Ropes interview, "and that's gonna happen. It's not if, it's when, and that's gonna happen probably within the next two years, that's guaranteed."

Having previously worked on "Lucha Underground," Konnan believes the former El Rey Network show laid the groundwork for his vision of televised Lucha Libre.

"TV show with a major network, kinda like what 'Lucha Underground' did," Konnan continued, "[In 'Lucha Underground'] Lucha [Libre] was the appetizer to the whole shebang ... this would be raw, uncut Lucha with a Latin-centric twist."

Konnan promised music, akin to the recent boom in Latin American music sales of artists like Bad Bunny. While Konnan is trying to bring Lucha Libre to the United States, he also believes that WWE could learn a thing or two by bringing its "NXT" developmental program to Mexico, much in the way the company said it wanted to expand in Europe after the shuttering of "NXT UK."

Konnan isn't just interested in bringing Lucha Libre to the U.S. He also recently stated that he believes AEW and WWE should have some form of a union.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Haus of Wrestling and Inside The Ropes with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.