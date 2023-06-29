LA Knight Lays Out Cash-In Options If He Wins WWE Money In The Bank 2023

LA Knight is one of the seven confirmed competitors who will compete in the marquee men's ladder match at WWE Money in the Bank on Saturday. If the Superstar wins the briefcase, he'll earn a shot at any of the company's male-oriented championships at any time of his choosing. But what's Knight's ideal cash-in scenario?

In a recent interview with "Mark Andrews: My Love Letter to Wrestling", Knight revealed that he has his eyes on several prizes in WWE. However, he'd really like to be the person who ends Roman Reigns' historic WWE Universal Title run.

"If there's a dream scenario, I can't stop looking at Roman Reigns, 'cause he got that thousand-day reign. That's something where to be the person to end that — hell yeah... At the same time, I don't know, you've got Seth [Rollins] running around with that new, pretty, little title belt. I would like to have that thing on my wall at some point."

For the most part, previous Money in the Bank briefcase-holders have cashed in on WWE's World Champions. However, if Knight wins, he is also open to challenging for one of the mid-card titles.

"I always wanted the Intercontinental Title... all the lineage that's involved there, all the guys who've held that. And then what? The United States Championship. There's so many options. When I was a kid, I had a foam version of the United States Championship... in some strange way, [winning the US Title] would almost be like completing the circle."

