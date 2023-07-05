Why LA Knight Is OK With Common Perception Of His Abilities In WWE

During a recent episode of "My Love Letter to Wrestling," Mark Andrews praised WWE star LA Knight for both his work on the microphone and in the ring. Andrews then asked if Knight feels like fans overlook his in-ring talent because of his promo skills.

"Thank you for that, but usually I see the rap where, 'he's great on the mic and okay in the ring,'" Knight said. "But for me, I'm okay with that because all the guys I liked the most when I was coming up, I'd say were mostly the same. My favorite guy when I was a kid, Hogan. My favorite guy when I was in high school, still kind of Hogan, NWO version, but then Austin, Rock, Flair. Like Flair was very good, but he didn't do anything spectacular. Most of the stuff was psychology and things looking good and snappy and things like that."

Knight continued, "So for me, I like to spice things in every now and then. I like to jump to the top and I hit Butch with that superplex not too long ago. I can fit those things in where I need it, but at the same time, I try not to harp on it too much as far as, 'Oh, I'm good on the mic,' whatever. Guys who brag about that, it just seems like a strange thing."

Knight used the hypothetical example of Muhammad Ali claiming he's the best on the mic when everyone knows he's good in the ring. Knight noted that in the grand scheme of things, he's just trying to show people that he can beat wrestlers in the ring as opposed to telling people he can win.

