Tony Khan Reportedly Wanted An AEW Video Game Early On In Promotion's Existence

Today is the day that the "AEW Fight Forever" video game is released. The title is the inaugural console release by All Elite Wrestling. AEW's Senior Vice President Nik Sobic — who has been working on "AEW Fight Forever" for over three years — has revealed when AEW CEO Tony Khan originally spoke about creating the game.

"On day one, Tony Khan creates AEW. On day two, Tony Khan creates 'AEW Fight Forever,'" Sobic said on the "AEW Unrestricted" podcast. "Actually, it's very close to the truth. So I was the first employee of AEW, and on day one, we pumped a bunch of money into this company to get it off the ground. And on day two, we had the nerve to go back and ask them for another pile of money to make this video game.

"And the nice thing about Tony is [that] he's not a super emotional thinker. He's a super strategic, data, and analytical thinker, and so we just presented our case. We said, 'We think that there's a gap in the market for a game like this. Our audience, AEW's audience, frickin' loves video games. If you look at social media sentiment and you look at the type of game people have been asking for, this is like twenty years in the making. People have been waiting for a game like this for a very long time.'

"So it was actually a pretty easy pitch. Obviously, it was a successful pitch because three-and-a-half years later, we have a video game ready to go and ready to share with the world."

"AEW Fight Forever" is now available to purchase for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, Microsoft Windows, and Nintendo Switch.

