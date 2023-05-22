Release Date Officially Announced For Long-Awaited AEW Fight Forever

AEW has announced an official release date for their first video game, "AEW Fight Forever" — June 29, 2023. The company has shared the news in a new YouTube video, with Kenny Omega addressing viewers directly, and confirming that the game will be available on PC, Xbox platforms, the PS4 and PS5, and the Nintendo Switch.

The announcement of the impending release comes after a lengthy production period, with the game first having been revealed to be in the works on November 10, 2020 (via YouTube). In that first announcement, brief flashes of the footage could be seen, meaning it was already in production at some level by late 2020.

Rumors over the last week suggested that "AEW Fight Forever" would be arriving on June 27 rather than the 29, but AEW and publisher THQ Nordic have now set the record straight.