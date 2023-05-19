AEW Fight Forever Set For June 27 Release, Official Announcement Expected Next Week

After more than a few delays, the long wait for AEW's first console video game — AEW Fight Forever — is nearing its end. According to Fightful Select, the game is set for a June 27 release date — two days after the cross-promotional Forbidden Door pay-per-view with NJPW; the official announcement is expected in the next week.

This morning, GameRanx had flagged that French retailer Just For Games had switched the release day to June 27, and now it looks like that was not in error. It had become clear earlier in the week that the release was imminent when the Xbox store started listing the game's achievement trophies and allowed players to start the pre-installation process. Now we know why.