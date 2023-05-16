AEW Fight Forever Reportedly Coming 'Sooner Than Later' After Multiple Delays

At this point, one could make the argument that "AEW Fight Forever" has become the wrestling video game equivalent of "Chinese Democracy," the Guns N' Roses album that took a long time to see the light of day. But after all the delays, conflicting reports, and wondering just when the video game may be seeing daylight, it appears that the long wait for "Fight Forever" may be on the verge of ending.

Fightful Select is reporting that sources within Yukes, the developer for "Fight Forever," are expecting an announcement will be made "sooner or later" regarding the game's release date. No further clarification was provided.