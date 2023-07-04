The Blue Meanie Remembers The Exact Moment He Felt Part Of ECW

These days, The Blue Meanie is regarded as an ECW legend. However, once upon a time, he was still a newbie who was trying to fit in with the rest of the locker room. That said, there was one specific moment that finally made him feel like a member of the ECW family.

In an interview with "Oh... You Didn't Know?," Meanie recalled Taz approaching him backstage and asking for his jacket size. The "Human Suplex Machine" planned on getting an ECW jacket for him, but to Meanie, it meant so much more than receiving an item of clothing.

"He goes, 'Hey brother, we're getting these jackets. What size are you? What do you want it to say? And then I was like, 'Oh, I guess I'm in."

According to Meanie, the core ECW family all received jackets as they wanted to promote the brand in a unified way. He said they were trying to replicate what the All Japan Pro-Wrestling stars were doing at the time, as they were also known for wearing clothing that represented their company. To be included in that was a cool moment for Meanie, and the rest is history.

Despite having to bide his time to feel part of the crew, however, Meanie did have support from influential figures throughout his ECW tenure. During the interview, he revealed that he worked with Sabu and Tommy Dreamer before he joined ECW, and they remembered him when he came to the promotion. This is similar to Rob Van Dam's locker room experience when he joined ECW, as Sabu also supported him from the get-go.

