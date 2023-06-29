Heels Season 2 Trailer — First Look At The Starz Drama's New Characters

Who's ready for another dose of small-town family drama that adds some good old-fashioned wrasslin' to the mix for good measure? If you're in that camp, you'll be pleased to know that Starz has finally released a trailer for the long-delayed "Heels" Season 2, and it teases more trials and tribulations for the Spade family.

The trailer for "Heels" Season 2 opens with Jack Spade (Stephen Amell) experiencing an existential crisis. His wife, Staci Spade (Allison Luff), has left him and taken their son. Meanwhile, he's still trying to come to grips with the death of his old man, Tom Spade (David James Elliot), and the impact it's having on their family-run Duffy Wrestling League (DWL) promotion.

Elsewhere, Ace Spade (Alexander Ludwig) is trying to put wrestling behind him and discover a new calling. Jack wants to get his little brother to run the family business with him, but Ace needs to find himself. Plus, the siblings haven't always had the most positive relationship, and working together will surely spell disaster, right?

Of course, the DWL's plans might be scuppered by Florida Wrestling Dystopia's sleazy promoter, Charlie Gully (Mike O'Malley), who is unhappy about the embarrassment he faced in Season 1. In the trailer, he threatens to take everything that Jack holds dear, and he also has his sights set on signing Crystal (Kelli Berglund) from under the DWL's nose.

Speaking of Crystal, the DWL will place more of an emphasis on women's wrestling in Season 2, and she'll be the company's centerpiece star. The valet is out to prove that she can hang with the boys, and the teaser reveals that the crowd is firmly behind her. However, Crystal isn't the only promising female on the DWL's roster, as Elle Dorado (AJ Mendez) has also joined the fold.

And who is the mysterious character at the end of the trailer?

Wrestling Inc. has screener access for the entire second season of "Heels" so stay tuned for some awesome content as we get closer to the Starz drama's Season 2 premiere on July 28.