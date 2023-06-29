Angelo Dawkins Wants To Recreate Iconic WWE Gimmick Match

Angelo Dawkins is less interested in having great matches than he is in having memorable moments. Talking with "Highly Dishfunctional," Dawkins was asked about his favorite wrestling matches, and Dawkins' first response was the brawl between "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Booker T in a grocery store.

"Booker T vs. Stone Cold in a grocery store, that will forever be my favorite thing ever," Dawkins said, "like I'm trying my hardest — if there's one thing on the bucket list I'm trying to do, I'm trying to fight in a grocery store. I'm trying to throw hands in a grocery store. I'm trying to smack somebody with a jug of milk. Smack somebody in the face with an onion and make them cry." The famous moment from late 2001 helped establish the five-time WCW World Champion with WWE audiences, after the infamous Invasion storyline did little to help many former WCW talents' prospects in WWE. Booker T has complicated feelings about the notable segment.

"That's what I get, throughout my 20+ year career, all the titles, me getting my ass kicked in the grocery store is the most memorable thing in my career," Booker said in an interview last year. "I'm down with it, I'm down with it, that's a moment." Dawkins' answer gives interesting context to his and Montez Ford's feud with The Viking Raiders during the pandemic, which saw the teams take their rivalry outside the ring to include bowling and other non-wrestling contests, which now feel partially inspired by Dawkins's quest to recreate the grocery store brawl.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Highly Dishfunctional" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.