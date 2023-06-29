Tony Khan Confirms CM Punk's Role On This Week's AEW Collision

While CM Punk may not have a match on this week's episode of "Collision," AEW President Tony Khan has confirmed that "The Second City Saint" will fulfill a non-wrestling role on the show.

As revealed on Twitter, Punk will be at the commentary desk as he calls a first-round match in the men's Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament. That bout will pit Ring of Honor World Television Champion Samoa Joe against Roderick Strong, with the winner going on to face Punk in the semifinals on the July 8 episode of "Collision." Punk previously defeated Satoshi Kojima at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door in the opening contest of the tournament.

This week's "Collision" is being prerecorded tonight at the FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. The episode will air in its usual timeslot on TNT Saturday evening. In addition to Joe versus Strong, "Collision" will showcase the other two first-round matches in the men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Those contests will see Dustin Rhodes battle Powerhouse Hobbs while Ricky Starks collides with Juice Robinson.

Since returning to AEW on June 17, Punk has wrestled on three occasions, including the aforementioned bout against Kojima at Forbidden Door. On "Collision's" debut episode Punk and FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) emerged victorious in a trios match against Robinson, Joe, and Jay White. The former AEW Champion partnered up with FTR and Starks the week following but fell on the losing side on that occasion as they suffered a defeat at the hands of Bullet Club Gold and The Gunns.