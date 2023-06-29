Bully Ray Takes Exception To Line From AEW Dynamite Promo

"Jungle Boy" Jack Perry has made it clear, fans will no longer see the young star wave his hands to the dulcet tones of Baltimora's "Tarzan Boy" ever again. During the former AEW World Tag Team Champion's tirade on last night's "Dynamite," he mentioned that he was "banging the hottest b*tch in this place," referring to his girlfriend, Anna Jay, much to the chagrin of "Busted Open" host Bully Ray.

"I thought it was unnecessary," Ray said. "I thought it was demeaning and if it would've been said by a WWE wrestler you would've seen social media would go ballistic."

The notoriously foul-mouthed wrestler went on to say that he wouldn't refer to his significant other by that term, going on to list a number of different ways to refer to a woman. Bully's comment led to some debate from the "Busted Open" crew, with both Dave LaGreca and Tommy Dreamer agreeing that they wouldn't call their significant others by that name, but that the line wasn't out of bounds in the world of wrestling. Bully clarified his feelings further, noting that it was less what Perry said, but rather how he said it.

"The way 'Jungle Boy' said it came across as crude," Bully explained.

The comments conflict with Bully Ray's feelings from just a few years ago when he bemoaned a lack of "real" heels in professional wrestling. Bully noted that while things have changed in the last 20 years, he still advocated for offending fans.

"I go out there and I try to offend," Bully said at the time. "I try to get that hatred because that's what wrestling lacks these days."

