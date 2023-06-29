Konnan: Today's Wrestlers Are Mostly Nerds, Macho Man Randy Savage Was The Real Deal
If you were to ask Konnan if anybody wrestling today compares to WWE Hall of Famer Randy Savage, he'd likely scoff at the thought. "Macho Man" was one who was often tightly wound and famously paranoid, which led to many near-blowups over the years. So on his "K100" podcast, Konnan went a step further when comparing Savage to modern-day wrestlers.
"Bro there's no guys like 'Macho Man,' not even close in today's wrestling," Konnan declared. "The characters that we had before, the legit tough guys. Today, it's mostly nerds."
The question posed to the podcast brought up multiple alleged stories from Savage's life, including but not limited to beating up a cook at a Waffle House, taking on a police squad, and almost coming to blows with Road Warrior Hawk over a past feud. In short, Konnan confirmed Savage was that wound up a lot of the time, and certainly often paranoid.
"'Macho,' bro, he was the real deal. He was always very paranoid," he added.
The Paranoia Of Randy Savage
So paranoid, in fact, that Konnan reiterated the story of when Savage was dating Stephanie Bellars (Gorgeous George), stating that unbeknownst to her, there were cameras around the house.
"When he would leave the house, he'd have cameras that she didn't even know about, like spying on her to make sure nobody went there."
However, Savage's paranoia didn't just impact his personal life. It affected him in other ways, no matter what the reality of the situation was.
"I remember one time, we were in a car me and DDP, and there was a song on by Madonna ... And, in the middle of the song, there was a guy that was rapping that sounded just like Macho," Konnan recalled. "We were like, 'Bro, they're copying you ... They didn't even get your permission ...' and he would just f***ing freak out."
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "K100" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.