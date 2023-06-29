Konnan: Today's Wrestlers Are Mostly Nerds, Macho Man Randy Savage Was The Real Deal

If you were to ask Konnan if anybody wrestling today compares to WWE Hall of Famer Randy Savage, he'd likely scoff at the thought. "Macho Man" was one who was often tightly wound and famously paranoid, which led to many near-blowups over the years. So on his "K100" podcast, Konnan went a step further when comparing Savage to modern-day wrestlers.

"Bro there's no guys like 'Macho Man,' not even close in today's wrestling," Konnan declared. "The characters that we had before, the legit tough guys. Today, it's mostly nerds."

The question posed to the podcast brought up multiple alleged stories from Savage's life, including but not limited to beating up a cook at a Waffle House, taking on a police squad, and almost coming to blows with Road Warrior Hawk over a past feud. In short, Konnan confirmed Savage was that wound up a lot of the time, and certainly often paranoid.

"'Macho,' bro, he was the real deal. He was always very paranoid," he added.