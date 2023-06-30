Chris Sabin Agrees To X-Division Title Defense At Impact Slammiversary

Lio Rush made a statement during this past Thursday's episode of "Impact on AXS TV" that resulted in him getting a shot at the X-Division Championship at Slammiversary. At the end of this week's show, Nick Aldis addressed Impact World Champion Alex Shelley, who he will be facing for the title at Slammiversary.

Shelley and Aldis ended up fighting, though Aldis got the upper hand on Shelley, and his friend, X-Division Champion Chris Sabin, came out to save him, but Rush appeared and blindsided Sabin. The show ended with Rush and Aldis attacking the two champions and holding up their titles. After the carnage, Sabin was quick to accept the title match on July 15.

"Alright, Lio Rush, you want to be the opportunist," said Sabin. "You want to jump me from behind and take advantage of the situation, but not only that, you want to jump in front of the line of every single wrestler in the X-Division that deserves a shot at this championship. You know what, I'm not one to do this, but I'm going to give you what you want — Chris Sabin, Lio Rush at Slammiversary for the X-Division Championship. Lio, get ready to get your a** beat by the greatest X-Division champion of all time."

Sabin is currently in his ninth title reign as the X-Division Champion. He became the champion earlier this month after defeating Trey Miguel at Against All Odds. Also at Slammiversary, Knockouts World Champion Deonna Purrazzo will defend against Trinity, while Chris Bey and Ace Austin will be defending their Impact Tag Team Titles in a four-way match.