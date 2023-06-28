Four-Way Tag Team Title Match Set For Impact Slammiversary

Impact Wrestling announced on Wednesday that Ace Austin and Chris Bey, collectively known as ABC, will defend their Impact World Tag Team Championship in a four-way match at Impact Slammiversary on Saturday, July 15.

Their opponents will include new and familiar challengers as the three opposing teams consist of Brian Myers and Moose, Sami Callihan and Rich Swann, and Subculture's Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster. Myers and Moose are a new tandem after Myers recruited Moose in recent weeks. Callihan and Swann have been on the same side as of late in their battles against The Design, however, this will mark their first shot at tag team gold together.

BREAKING: ABC defends the IMPACT World Tag Team titles against Moose and Brian Myers, Rich Swann & Sami Callihan, and SUBCULTURE on July 15th at #Slammiversary LIVE on PPV from St Clair College in Windsor, On! Get tickets: https://t.co/z0jRO3ufEd pic.twitter.com/Hu9Okr08i8 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 28, 2023

ABC previously defended against Subculture at Under Siege in May after a notable feud with Motor City Machine Guns. ABC beat Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin for the titles in March and then outlasted the Machine Guns, TMDK, and Aussie Open in a four-way at Multiverse United. A couple of weeks later, ABC successfully defended against the Machine Guns in an Ultimate X match at Rebellion. Most recently, Austin and Bey retained against The Good Hands' John Skyler and Jason Hotch at Against All Odds.

With the addition of the tag team title bout, Slammiversary now has four matches confirmed. Shelley is slated to defend the Impact World Championship against Nick Aldis, while Trinity will challenge Deonna Purrazzo for the Knockouts World title. A major tag team grudge match will pit Scott D'Amore and PCO against Bully Ray and Steve Maclin.