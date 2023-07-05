Xavier Woods Details How His Trombone Became Part Of The New Day In WWE

The New Day, the trio of Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods, has been a staple within WWE for nearly a decade, debuting in July 2014. Along the way, they've had to evolve, and at a certain point, Woods began playing the trombone both during their entrances and matches.

In his recent conversation with Chris Van Vliet on "Insight," he spoke about how that came to be. "So at that point, we were trying to see what they would say yes to, and things that we could do," he began.

The original idea was to have The New Day sing themselves to the ring, as per Woods. "They were like, 'Hey, we want you guys to come down and like sing a song ...' And I go to the guys like, 'You think they'll give us a trombone?'" Ultimately, they felt confident due to their track record. "We texted them back, and we all kind of like waited with bated breath, and then they go, 'Yeah, we can get you a trombone,'" Woods exclaimed.

Yet it wasn't until the match itself that the idea really took off, in large part due to Vince McMahon's reaction. Initially, Woods was supposed to give the trombone back after their promo, but he decided to hold onto it because he thought he'd never be in a position again to combine his love for professional wrestling, music, and trombone all into one magnificent moment.

"So I started playing it during the match, and one of the camera guys is like crying ... He goes, 'You gotta keep playing that trombone! Vince is losing his mind, crying laughing, He's loving this.'"

The reception from those backstage was raucous, and the rest is history. "Vince is like, 'That's yours now. I never want to see you without a trombone now.'"

