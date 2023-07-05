Arn Anderson Discusses Story Of Fan Pulling A Gun At WCW Event & Being Cut By Fan

Depending on who you ask in professional wrestling circles, they don't come much tougher than Arn Anderson. But at the end of the day, these performers are human, and what they do is all for the sake of the entertainment of fans.

But sometimes, fans can take things a step too far — or in this particular moment, several steps too far as an elderly fan pulled a gun on Jake "The Snake" Roberts at The Sportatorium in Dallas, Texas on September 5, 1992.

"Did he ever get a shot off, or just brandishing the gun?" Anderson asked on "ARN." For what it's worth, Roberts has spoken on the incident previously, stating "He got three shots off. Missed me."

While Anderson does remember the incident, he is less sure as to whether or not a shot was fired. He also was fuzzy on if he had already wrestled a match that evening before the gunman appeared. The fan in question had been watching wrestling for 30 years without an issue up until that day, which helped Anderson recall the more intense fans he's come across throughout his career.

"Why do you think he stayed 30 years?" he continued. "Apparently, it was something he felt strongly about." Unfortunately, this fan chose to take his emotions out in one of the most dangerous ways, something Anderson wasn't entirely surprised by given the general lack of protection in place then, and the fact that he was once stabbed by a fan.

"There's some people that get really overblown and wired up watching wrestling. They get consumed by it," he continued, before recalling his own run-in. "When I was working for Continental, guy reached over, cut me in the back. Thank god it wasn't real, real deep."

