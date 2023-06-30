NJPW Brands Ren Narita, Shota Umino & Yota Tsuji As Reiwa Three Musketeers

New Japan Pro-Wrestling has announced that Shota Umino, Ren Narita, and Yota Tsuji will collectively be known as the Reiwa Three Musketeers in the promotion.

Masahiro Chono, Shinya Hashimoto, and Keiji Muto — also known as WWE Hall of Famer The Great Muta — became the orignal Three Musketeers in 1988. Hiroshi Tanahashi, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Katsuyori Shibata went on to become the New Three Musketeers in 2004.

Umino made his NJPW debut in 2017 after spending time training at the NJPW Dojo. The 26-year-old was in action at this past weekend's AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view, tasting defeat alongside Konosuke Takeshita and Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli against Eddie Kingston, Tomohiro Ishii, and The Elite's Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, and "Hangman" Adam Page.

Narita and Tsuji also came through the NJPW Dojo. Tsuji unsuccessfully challenged SANADA for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at NJPW Dominion 6.4 In Osaka-Jo Hall earlier this month, while Narita captured the NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championship with Minoru Suzuki and El Desperado at The New Beginning in Osaka back in February — the trio lost the gold to Kazuchika Okada, Ishii, and Tanahashi at Wrestling Dontaku on May 3.

NJPW also revealed that the trio will soon become playable characters in the NJPW Strong Spirits mobile game.