Backstage Update On How NXT Talent Expected To Be Used On WWE Main Roster Shows

A small handful of main roster stars have been appearing on "WWE NXT" in recent weeks. Also, reigning "NXT" Champion Carmelo Hayes made his "WWE Raw" debut this past Monday night, losing to The Judgment Day's Finn Bálor in a non-title clash. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the plan at the moment is to have more "NXT" talent appear on "Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" and have more main roster talent show up on "NXT" every Tuesday night.

The report indicated that WWE is attempting to get fans who watch "Raw" and "SmackDown" more familiar with "NXT" talent by having them appear on their flagship shows. Furthermore, it's said that the Stamford-based promotion is aiming to boost the television ratings for "NXT" by using main roster wrestlers.

The alleged idea is for "NXT" to become more "unpredictable" by leaving fans wondering who might show up, with WWE looking to use stars who aren't being regularly used on "Raw" and "SmackDown" each week. The goal — which WWE CEO Nick Khan has spoken about in the past — is to make "NXT" WWE's third brand. The company was reportedly "very encouraged" by last week's television rating.

Additionally, there is reportedly talk about taping "NXT's" weekly show outside of the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, with the promotion also looking to run house shows outside of Florida at smaller venues, similar to how the brand did prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.