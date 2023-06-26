Carmelo Hayes Makes WWE Raw Debut Against Finn Balor

After having Seth Rollins' back last week, "WWE NXT" Champion Carmelo Hayes had the World Heavyweight Champion's back again Monday night on "WWE Raw," when Finn Balor looked to send another message to "The Visionary" ahead of their championship clash at Money in the Bank this Saturday. This time, though, it resulted in Hayes making his "Raw" debut in a singles match against "The Prince."

Hayes got off to a flying start, but Balor managed to take control during the commercial break and continued to impose his will when the broadcast resumed. After a bit of back-and-forth, the "NXT" Champion looked as though he was gaining the upper hand once more. Then suddenly, Balor switched things up, dropping Hayes with a vicious dropkick in the corner before landing his signature Coup De Grace for a definitive and clean 1-2-3.

On one hand, this can only help the momentum of Balor heading into his showdown with Rollins in London, England. On the flip side, however, it'll be interesting to see what this loss does to Hayes, as he's set to defend his "NXT" Championship against Baron Corbin Tuesday night.