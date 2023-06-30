AEW Collision Spoilers For July 1 From Hamilton, Ontario, Taping

Contains spoilers for the July 1 episode of "AEW Collision"

AEW taped tomorrow night's episode of "Collision" from the FirstOntario Center in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada on Thursday. The taping marked the first edition of the new Saturday show not to be filmed live, and the event saw AEW World Champion, MJF, make his "Collision" debut.

According to PWInsider, the show opened with MJF insulting the crowd and issuing an open challenge to anyone from Hamilton. A local wrestler answered the call, but they were interrupted by Ethan Page, who cut a babyface promo and goaded the champion into putting his title on the line against him instead. Following a competitive back-and-forth, MJF picked up the victory and retained his title.

Afterward, Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Dustin Rhodes with a spinebuster to advance to the second round of the men's Owen Hart Tournament. Miro, meanwhile, made Anthony Henry tap out in a singles match.

The next segment saw Tony Schiavone interview Bullet Club Gold, notifying them that they were barred from ringside during Juice Robinson's match with Ricky Starks. Jay White, however, was more focused on CM Punk and let him know that he wants his championship. White also mentioned that they haven't forgotten about FTR, the team they've been feuding with for weeks. Punk, FTR, and Starks then appeared on the screen, informing the heels they'll fight them anywhere at any time.

Starks then picked up the victory against Robinson. Bullet Club Gold surrounded the ring after the match, but FTR and Punk rushed to Starks' aid. In the following match, Kris Statlander retained the TBS Championship against Lady Frost.

Finally, Samoa Joe overcame Roderick Strong in their Owen Hart Tournament showdown. Punk provided commentary during the match and rushed into the ring afterward to stop Joe from delivering a vicious post-match beatdown on his fallen opponent. The show ended with Adam Cole coming to the ring to check on Strong, who was stretchered out of the ring.